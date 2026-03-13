Participated in WM 2026 — Joint Exhibition Pavilion Created to Support Export Efforts of Small and Medium-Sized Partner Companies

PHOENIX, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Radioactive Waste Agency (KORAD, President & CEO: Sungdon Cho) participated in the Waste Management Symposia (WM) 2026— the world's largest international conference on radioactive waste management and nuclear power plant decommissioning — held in Phoenix, Arizona from March 8 to 11.

The WM Symposia is the world's premier international conference on radioactive waste, drawing participants from 30 countries, 900 institutions, and more than 2,500 professionals. Experts from around the globe convene to present and discuss topics including radioactive waste management and nuclear decommissioning.

For KORAD, this marks a pivotal first step in strengthening international cooperation on its radioactive waste management programs. The agency closely follows global trends on key agenda — including the safe management of radioactive waste, transport, packaging, and disposal, and nuclear decommissioning and environmental remediation — while actively expanding partnerships with institutions and organizations from leading nations in the field.

To help foster a thriving radioactive waste industry ecosystem, KORAD established a joint exhibition pavilion together with its partner companies — Godo Tech, GeoGreen21, and FNC Technology — to showcase the excellence of Korean radioactive waste management technology and help support the entry of Korean companies into overseas markets.

At the radioactive waste workshop, KORAD will present Korea's Third Basic Plan for Low- and Intermediate-level Radioactive Waste Management, the national R&D roadmap for establishing a geological disposal facility located deep underground, and the strategic role of the Underground Research Laboratory (URL).

KORAD will also host KORAD NIGHT — an official reception — creating a forum for networking and exchange with government agencies, public institutions, and industry representatives from around the world. Bilateral meetings will be held with leading international radioactive waste organizations — including Posiva of Finland and SKB (Svensk Kärnbränslehantering AB) of Sweden — to lay the groundwork for future joint research and technical cooperation.

"We will intensify personnel and technology exchanges with the world's leading nations in radioactive waste management to ensure the safe stewardship of radioactive waste," said KORAD President & CEO Sungdon Cho, "and by advancing KORAD's own radioactive waste technologies, we will actively drive the overseas export of Korean-developed radioactive waste solutions by our small and medium-sized enterprises."

Korea Radioactive Waste Agency (KORAD) is the Republic of Korea's only institution dedicated to radioactive waste management, responsible not only for the safe and stable operation of low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste management facilities, but also for overseeing the nation's high-level radioactive waste management program.