President Lee Jae Myung will chair a policy meeting on March 18 aimed at strengthening the resilience and restoring stability of South Korea’s capital markets, the presidential office said Thursday.

The meeting will focus on assessing responses to financial market volatility triggered by recent developments in the Middle East, while also discussing longer-term reforms to improve the structural health of the country’s capital markets.

Officials said the government intends to use the gathering to review immediate countermeasures for market instability and to explore ways for fundamental reforms. The discussion will also center on accelerating key policy initiatives designed to enhance transparency, investor confidence and the overall competitiveness of the market.

Participants will include the chair of the Financial Services Commission and the governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, along with a range of capital market officials and business representatives.

Officials from Kosdaq- and Konex-listed companies, institutional investors, and young and individual investors are expected to attend, providing firsthand perspectives on how to build a capital market that the public can trust.