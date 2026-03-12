North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a key military production facility and tested a newly developed pistol this week, state media reported Thursday, once again appearing in public with his young daughter Kim Ju-ae.

According to Rodong Sinmun, Kim visited a munitions factory and stressed the importance of the factory’s role in producing portable light weapons, including pistols, saying such arms are essential for strengthening combat capabilities.

During the visit, Kim tested the new pistol, which he claimed demonstrates superior structure, accuracy, concentration and combat usability, according to the North's state media.

Kim was accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju-ae, who was also photographed firing the pistol alongside military officials, wearing a black leather jacket similar to her father’s.

It marked the second time North Korean state media has released images of Kim Ju-ae firing a weapon. Rodong Sinmun previously published photos on Feb. 28 showing her firing a rifle by herself.

Kim also issued what the newspaper described as important instructions regarding the establishment of additional production processes at the factory as part of North Korea’s five-year national defense development plan.