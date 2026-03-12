A senior US State Department official responsible for East Asian and Pacific affairs held a series of meetings with South Korean officials in Seoul on Thursday, amid speculation that US President Donald Trump could seek to revive diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to China at the end of March.

Michael George DeSombre, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, met with South Korean Foreign Ministry officials, including Chung Eui-hae, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and Jeong Yeon-doo, vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence overseeing North Korea issues. He is scheduled to meet Park Jong-han, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs later in the afternoon.

During his meeting with Jeong, South Korea’s chief nuclear negotiator with North Korea, the two sides discussed their assessment of the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, a Foreign Ministry official said. They are also expected to exchange views on North Korea’s growing ties with China and Russia.

The discussions come as Trump is set to visit Beijing from March 31 to April 2, raising speculation that the trip could create an opportunity to revive US-North Korea talks.

DeSombre may also seek South Korea’s support regarding the ongoing war involving Iran and broader regional security developments, according to a Foreign Ministry official.

“A range of issues of mutual concern between South Korea and the US will be discussed,” the official said, requesting anonymity, when asked about the agenda of Thursday’s meetings. "There is no reason why developments on the Korean Peninsula and the current situation in the Middle East cannot also be addressed.”

Washington has been also pushing for “alliance modernization," which envisions greater strategic flexibility for US troops and assets stationed on the Korean Peninsula, which was expected to be another key topic during the discussions.

Recent reports suggested that some US missile defense assets stationed in South Korea, including components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense system, may have been redeployed to the Middle East amid heightened tensions involving Iran. South Korean military authorities have neither confirmed nor denied such movements, citing operational security.

Economic issues were also expected to feature prominently in the talks. The South Korean National Assembly on Thursday passed a special bill to implement Seoul’s $350 billion investment pledge to the US, part of a bilateral trade agreement reached last year.

The bill calls for the creation of a state-run corporation to manage the investment package, including the establishment of a strategic investment fund, as Washington has pressed Seoul to move forward with the commitments outlined in the US-ROK joint fact sheet. The joint fact sheet was reached following a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in November last year. ROK stands for Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

During a stop in Tokyo earlier this week, DeSombre met Japanese officials and welcomed Japan’s investments in the US, deeper cooperation on critical minerals and a new shipbuilding partnership, according to the US State Department.

The diplomatic push also comes amid broader economic tensions, as the Trump administration opened a Section 301 trade investigation into South Korea, Japan, China and several other economies over alleged unfair trade practices related to structural excess production capacity.

On Friday, DeSombre will join Vice Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Yun-jin in visiting a newly built memorial at the War Memorial of Korea in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, honoring US Forces Korea service members who died or went missing after the 1953 Korean War Armistice Agreement, according to the Veterans Ministry.

The ceremony, hosted by the ROK-US Alliance Foundation — a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the alliance by honoring veteran sacrifices, promoting security, and fostering future generations — is expected to underscore the enduring security partnership between Seoul and Washington.

DeSombre arrived in South Korea on Wednesday after visiting Japan as part of a March 9-17 tour of Japan, South Korea and Mongolia, and is scheduled to remain in the country until Sunday.