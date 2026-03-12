The Global E-Mobility Alliance Network, or GEAN, based on Jeju Island, said Wednesday it had selected six award recipients for their contributions to advancing the global electric mobility industry.

The 2026 GEAN Awards and Special Awards will be presented on March 25, during the opening ceremony of the 13th International e-Mobility Expo, which will take place at Jeju Shinhwa World.

Recipients of the 2026 GEAN Awards include South Korean energy solutions provider LS Electric, China’s Nansha District government, and the Malaysia Electric Vehicle Association. They were recognized for accelerating electrification, expanding e-mobility infrastructure, promoting electric vehicle adoption and advancing smart city initiatives across Southeast Asia.

The 2026 GEAN Special Award will be presented to the Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering, South Korean technology media outlet Electronic Times, and the China Automotive Journalists Association for their roles in supporting the growth of the e-mobility industry and strengthening GEAN’s global cooperation network.

Founded in 2016 during the third International Electric Vehicle Expo, GEAN has presented the awards annually at its general assembly held alongside the expo. Previous recipients include Nissan, BYD, Samsung SDI, the International Electrotechnical Commission, Hanwha Aerospace, Danfoss, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute and CATL.

GEAN serves as a global cooperation platform in the e-mobility sector, bringing together about 80 organizations from more than 30 countries, including EV associations from the US, Japan and ASEAN, as well as international companies and institutions.

The 13th International e-Mobility Expo will run March 24-27 at Jeju Shinhwa World and nearby venues, with participants from over 50 countries expected to showcase the latest technologies and trends in electric mobility.