A South Korean YouTuber with more than 17 million subscribers is offering an apartment, purportedly worth 3.57 billion won ($2.4 million), as a giveaway to promote his paid membership, which costs 990 won per month.

The 38-year-old YouTuber Bokyem revealed the plan in a recent video on his channel Bokyem TV, saying the roughly 165-square-meter unit to be awarded to one subscriber is fully renovated and furnished. It comes equipped with a 100-inch television, a high-end gaming computer setup, air conditioning and basic household furniture.

“Each piece of furniture costs more than 10 million won,” he said while introducing the home. He did not disclose the apartment’s location or other details.

Bokyem has long drawn attention for lavish subscriber giveaways — from electronics to high-end cars such as Porsches and Lamborghinis. His latest announcement quickly spread online, with the video drawing about 380,000 comments within days

“I wanted to give subscribers a proper gift,” he said while showing the interior of the home. “It’s my way of saying thank you for all the love over the years.”

His channel has uploaded 9,278 videos since launching in 2014, amassing more than 4.12 billion views so far.