Insights from Agoda's latest report show deeper, integrated localization is linked to stronger commercial outcomes as hotels in India adapt to rising intra-Asia demand

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda in its latest report "Tailored to Win: Capturing the High-Value Asian Traveler for Hotels in India" spotlights India as a robust travel market, revealing that nearly 98% of Indian hotels employing advanced localization strategies reported a positive impact on revenue. By comparison, 91% of hotels with basic localization strategies also report positive revenue impact, underscoring that while localization efforts are paying off, a more holistic approach maximises the likelihood of commercial success.

As India looks to increasingly compete in the global travel landscape, localization is becoming even more important. The Ministry of Tourism reported nearly 10 million foreign tourists in 2024[1], with spending projected to reach INR 3.2 trillion in 2025[2], driven by both long-haul interest and a growing demand from key Asian markets.

"Indian hotels have built strong domestic businesses, but many are still learning how to reel in the international guest," shared Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda. "To win them over, localization can't be treated as a marketing exercise. It has to show up in payments, communication, amenities and service so that it's apparent at every touchpoint starting from discovery to check out. The data is unequivocal: hotels that go deeper see results with up to 98% reporting a positive revenue impact. The question isn't whether to localize; it's how quickly you can move from basics to best-in-class."

Agoda's report emphasizes that effective localization goes beyond translation. It involves holistically adapting marketing, booking processes, payment options and on-site services to match the cultural and practical expectations of travelers from different source markets. A more integrated approach allows hotels to better meet traveler expectations at every touchpoint and unlock greater value for inbound demand.

Despite the potential, Indian hotels face a dual challenge in driving tailor-made strategies: a strategy gap in knowing whom to target and an execution gap in knowing how to deliver. These challenges are reflected in the top barriers cited by hoteliers: A majority (56%) of hoteliers surveyed cite both a limited awareness of cultural norms and uncertainty around which tailoring efforts will have the most impact. This is compounded by 44% who report a lack of both guest data insights and dedicated personnel to drive the initiatives.

As India's robust tourism looks to define itself by its ability to capture the high-value Asian traveler, the need to deliver culturally attuned and localized guest experiences has become critical. To help hoteliers navigate this, Agoda's report includes an "Origins Playbook" that dissects traveler motivations across key source markets:

Agoda's digital suite for localization includes over 6 million accommodations, support for 39 languages, multi-currency payment options and 24/7 customer support. Dedicated programs such as the Agoda Growth Program for visibility in priority markets, country-specific promotions and Agoda Media Solutions for native-language campaigns are just some of the ways Agoda helps partners localize effectively. Through Agoda's platform and expertise, hotels can overcome barriers, reach new segments and optimize their returns from international demand.

To explore how practical localization tips and actionable insights can help hotels capture more value from Asia's diverse traveler base, download the full report at https://ago-da.co/4rgJZpf.