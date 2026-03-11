The Iranian Embassy in Seoul has put up a banner bearing the image of the late former leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and accusing "war criminals," sources said Wednesday.

The embassy in Seoul's central Yongsan district has recently installed the banner on the building's outer wall bearing an image of Khamenei and the English phrase, "When will the world hold war criminals accountable?" diplomatic sources said.

It also said "the massacre of women and children is neither forgivable nor forgettable," and carried images of dozens of children and women against the backdrop of Iran's map.

The banner appears to reference schoolchildren killed in airstrikes since the outbreak of the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran and to accuse the countries of war crimes.

Sources said Seoul's foreign ministry has not requested the removal of the banner. (Yonhap)