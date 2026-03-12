A global survey of 30,000 people across 25 countries by the Pew Research Center found that sources of national pride vary widely, reflecting cultural values and political systems.

In South Korea, respondents most often cited “diligent and sincere people with strong national character” as their greatest source of pride, highlighting national character and social cohesion. Similar sentiments were expressed in Japan, the United Kingdom and Spain, where “the people” ranked highest.

In contrast, Americans prioritized “freedom and human rights,” Germans valued “democracy and the federal system,” and respondents in France and Italy most often cited “arts and culture,” reflecting pride in political institutions and cultural heritage.