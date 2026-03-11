Samsung Electro-Mechanics has begun mass production of a 200-megapixel continuous optical zoom camera module, with the technology debuting in Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone, according to the company’s 2025 business report released Tuesday.

The Korean electronic components manufacturer said the module supports continuous optical zoom from 3.2x to 4.3x. The design allows a smartphone camera to maintain true optical image quality while zooming across a range rather than switching between fixed magnification levels.

The company had previously signaled the rollout during its January earnings conference call, saying it had started mass production of differentiation technologies such as continuous zoom and super macro zoom for Chinese flagship smartphone clients in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The module has since been adopted in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, a premium smartphone unveiled globally at MWC Barcelona on Feb. 28.

The phone’s telephoto camera uses a 200-megapixel sensor and supports a 75 mm to 100 mm focal length, equivalent to 3.2x to 4.3x optical zoom, along with optical image stabilization and a variable aperture ranging from f/2.39 to f/2.96.

Continuous zoom technology is considered difficult to implement in smartphones because it requires multiple lens groups inside the telephoto module to move precisely to change focal length smoothly. This mechanical movement allows the camera to adjust magnification across a range while preserving optical image quality.

Other high-end smartphones from Apple and Samsung use folded zoom modules that provide optical zoom only at specific levels, such as 5x or 10x. Images captured at other magnifications typically rely on digital processing, which can reduce image clarity compared with purely optical zoom.

The commercial deployment is notable because Xiaomi is a major global handset maker. The company ranks third in worldwide smartphone shipments, with market share estimated at 13 percent to 14 percent, according to research firms IDC and Counterpoint Research.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a Samsung Group affiliate that supplies components including camera modules, multilayer ceramic capacitors and semiconductor substrates, reported record annual revenue of 11.3 trillion won in 2025 ($7.7 billion), according to the company’s latest earnings disclosure.