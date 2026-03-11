An appellate trial for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo began Wednesday on charges that he played a key role in an insurrection by abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2024 imposition of martial law.

The first hearing opened at the Seoul High Court after both Han and special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team appealed a 23-year prison sentence handed down by a district court in January.

Han was found guilty of taking part in an insurrection by proposing that Yoon convene a Cabinet meeting before declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

He was also convicted of signing a revised proclamation after the decree was lifted six hours later, in a bid to give it a veneer of legitimacy, and separately lying under oath at the Constitutional Court.

With the ruling, the former prime minister was placed in custody at the same detention center in Uiwang, south of Seoul, where Yoon has been held since last July.

The morning portion of Wednesday's hearing will be broadcast using court equipment at the request of the special counsel team, the court said, adding it will review whether to allow broadcasting of the afternoon session as well. (Yonhap)