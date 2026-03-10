South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun hosted a Ramadan iftar dinner Tuesday evening for diplomats from member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Seoul, as South Korea seeks to strengthen ties with the Islamic world amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The event, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, is part of the Foreign Ministry’s annual outreach to OIC member states during Ramadan. The ministry has hosted the gathering since 2004 to promote friendship and cooperation with Muslim-majority countries.

Iftar refers to the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The meal is traditionally held after sunset and symbolizes sharing and fellowship.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, founded in 1969, represents 57 Muslim-majority countries. Members include major Middle Eastern nations such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

This year’s gathering came as tensions in the Middle East remain elevated following ongoing hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

In his welcoming remarks, Cho noted that this year’s event marks the 20th anniversary of the iftar dinner, describing it as a meaningful occasion that reflects the friendship and trust built over generations, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. He also expressed hope that peace and stability in the region would soon be restored, noting that the spirit of Ramadan — including tolerance, peace and empathy toward others — is particularly meaningful amid the current challenging regional situation.

Cho added that the SHINE Initiative, Seoul’s Middle East strategy announced during President Lee Jae-myung’s visit to Egypt last year, reflects South Korea’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the region. Seoul views Egypt as a gateway connecting Europe, Africa and the Middle East, opening new opportunities for Korean companies. Under the initiative, President Lee also pledged $10 million to the Red Crescent to support humanitarian assistance for people affected by war or natural disasters. The SHINE initiative — which stands for Stability, Harmony, Innovation, Network and Education — aims to promote peace, prosperity and cultural exchange while fostering mutual growth between the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

In response, Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, dean of the Arab diplomatic corps in Seoul and ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to South Korea, expressed appreciation for the Foreign Ministry’s hosting of the event and emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence and cooperation beyond cultural and religious differences.

Al Nuaimi also welcomed growing interest in the Arabic language in South Korea and expressed hope that dialogue and mutual understanding between the two sides would continue to expand.

About 180 guests attended the dinner, including diplomats from OIC member states as well as figures from political, business, academic, media and religious circles.

“The Foreign Ministry has hosted the iftar dinner since 2004 to promote greater understanding of the values and culture of Ramadan, including sharing, compassion, solidarity and tolerance,” a ministry official said. “We hope the gathering will serve as a meaningful opportunity to strengthen friendship and cooperation with countries in the Islamic world.”

Meanwhile, Iran reportedly decided not to attend the event. An official at the Iranian Embassy told several local media outlets that the decision was made by Iran’s ambassador to South Korea, Saeed Koozechi, adding that “the background of the decision can be inferred.”