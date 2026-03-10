The leaders of South Korea and Ghana seek to deepen cooperation across a broad range of areas, including trade and investment as well as defense and the arms industry, Seoul announced Tuesday.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to hold a summit with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday afternoon at Cheong Wa Dae, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press statement. Mahama is in South Korea from Tuesday through Saturday for a working visit.

“The two leaders plan to discuss ways to strengthen substantive cooperation between the two countries across a range of areas, including trade and investment, maritime security and the protection of nationals overseas, defense and the defense industry, climate change response, and education and culture.”

Wednesday's summit will be followed by a signing ceremony for agreements and memorandums of understanding.

Mahama is the first African leader to be received since Lee took office in June 2025, and the first visit by a Ghanaian president since the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit held in 2024.

South Korea and Ghana have maintained friendly relations for nearly 50 years since establishing diplomatic ties in 1977, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Ghana is one of Africa’s leading democracies and a trade and logistics hub in West Africa, hosting the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area, a bloc encompassing 54 of the 55 African Union member states and creating the world’s largest free trade area by number of countries.

The summit agenda also reflects the security realities of the Gulf of Guinea off West Africa, where piracy and kidnappings at sea have posed persistent risks to vessels and crews. Such volatile maritime conditions are a matter of direct concern for Seoul, as South Korean deep-sea fishing boats and crew members operate in the region.

In 2018, after three South Korean nationals were kidnapped by armed pirates in waters near Ghana, Seoul dispatched the Cheonghae Unit from the Gulf of Aden in an emergency response.

The incident underscored the need for stronger maritime coordination. South Korea also transferred a decommissioned Chamsuri-class patrol boat to Ghana in 2010, an early sign of bilateral defense cooperation.