SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th WFDSA World Congress, the premier and only global summit for the direct selling industry, will take place October 19 to 21, 2026, at the Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon, South Korea — the first time the World Congress is being held in Northeast Asia, underscoring Korea's prominence and leadership in the industry.

Organized by the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), the global representative for the direct selling industry in over 55 markets around the world, the triennial Congress brings together CEOs of leading direct selling companies, national Direct Selling Associations (DSAs), senior policymakers, academics, and stakeholder organizations from around the world to shape the future direction of the industry and discuss emerging global trends including AI, workforce development skills, and regulatory frameworks. Since its inaugural event in Montreal, Canada, in 1972, the Congress has been hosted in major global cities including Berlin, Sydney, London, Paris, and Dubai.

Ahead of the Congress, key stakeholders gathered on February 11 at the Hotel Riviera in Seoul during the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Korea Direct Selling Association (KDSA), where discussions focused on Korea's direct selling market. Keynote speakers included Shaila Manyam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the WFDSA; Han-Gill Park, Chairman of the KDSA; and Ji-Sang Yoo, President of the Incheon Tourism Organization, along with other domestic and international representatives from leading companies and partners.

"South Korea is one of the top markets in the global direct selling industry and a country where human-centered business values remain strong," said Ms. Manyam. "In an era where AI is rapidly expanding, our industry continues to put people at the center of success, enabled and empowered by technology and focused on workforce development, high ethical standards, economic growth and sustainable practices."

South Korea's direct selling retail market generated approximately USD 15 billion (KRW 21.78 trillion) in 2024 — the fourth largest in the world after the United States, Germany, and China, according to the WFDSA annual STATS report. The industry in South Korea began with door-to-door sales in the 1960s and has been growing steadily ever since. Korean companies such as Atomy, as well as global players like Amway Korea, and Nu Skin, are expanding their influence and economic impact, empowering over eight million independent entrepreneurs within Korea alone.

The WFDSA World Congress 2026 will focus on the strategic global issues affecting the industry as well as the growing influence of Korea in direct selling, culture and innovation. From K-beauty to K-food, interactive experience zones will offer participants opportunities to engage directly with Korean culture and products. Programs linked to major attractions in Incheon, including areas surrounding Inspire Resort and the historic Open Port Area, are also scheduled in collaboration with the Incheon Tourism Organization.

More information and the latest data are available on WFDSA's website: http://www.wfdsa.org

About KDSA

The Korea Direct Selling Industry Association (KDSA) was founded in 1988 to promote the sound development of direct selling transactions, enhance consumer benefits, and contribute to the growth of the national economy. The association joined the WFDSA in 1990 and currently holds the "Platinum" status, the highest tier among direct selling associations. Learn more about KDSA at www.kdsa.or.kr.

About WFDSA

The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) is the global trade association for the direct selling industry, upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct, advocating for the interests of the industry and convening over 55 national DSAs and prominent companies around the world. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., WFDSA serves as the world's leading expert and trusted source of information and insights for and about direct selling. Learn more about WFDSA at www.wfdsa.org.