North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed Pyongyang’s commitment to strengthening relations with Beijing in a reply to a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday.

The North Korean leader sent the letter to Xi on Monday in response to the Chinese leader’s message congratulating him on his reelection as general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea during the party’s congress held last month.

In the message, Kim Jong-un emphasized Pyongyang’s intention to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

"It is an unwavering stance of our party and the government to solidify and develop the traditional North Korea-China friendship in a way that meets the new demands of the times and the aims of the two countries' peoples," the North Korean leader was quoted as saying.

He also expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries and their ruling parties would continue to deepen.

"I believe that cooperation between the North Korean and Chinese parties and the two countries will grow closer on their common path to advance the socialist cause," Kim also noted.

The exchange of messages comes as speculation persists over the possibility of renewed US-North Korea dialogue ahead of US President Donald Trump’s planned visit to China from March 31 to April 2. In this context, analysts say it may have become increasingly necessary for North Korean leader Kim and Xi to communicate in order to reaffirm bilateral ties and manage related developments.

However, Lim Eul-chul, professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University said the prospects for renewed diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang remain uncertain for the moment. A key issue would be whether the US is willing to acknowledge North Korea as a nuclear-armed state — a step Washington has long rejected.

Observers also said the two leaders may have felt a need to showcase closer solidarity as Washington pursues a more assertive foreign policy this year — including the removal of the Nicolas Maduro government in Venezuela and large-scale military operations against Iran conducted jointly with Israel. Both Pyongyang and Beijing have long positioned themselves within a broader alignment opposing US influence.

Lim said that while ties between North Korea and Russia have become firmly consolidated, relations between Pyongyang and Beijing remain more fluid.

“While Russia-North Korea relations are now firmly consolidated, North Korea-China relations still have room to fluctuate depending on the international situation, particularly the actions of the United States,” Lim said.

“Kim Jong-un and Xi appear to be maintaining a relationship that is neither too distant nor too close,” he added.