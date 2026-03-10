Seoul has asked countries near the Strait of Hormuz to assist South Korean vessels operating in the area by allowing them to enter nearby ports and receive supplies, a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday.

According to the official, requesting anonymity, more than 20 South Korean-flagged vessels with about 180 crew members are currently in or near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway linking the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman between Iran and Oman.

Concerns are growing that the vessels could face shortages of essential supplies, including food and other daily necessities, if the conflict in the region escalates.

The ministry official said the vessels are currently anchored in relatively safe locations, but the government moved preemptively to prepare for possible supply shortages.

“Our ships in the Strait of Hormuz are anchored in safe areas, so there is no immediate problem, but their reserves could eventually run low,” the official said. “Our embassies in nearby countries have been closely consulting with host governments and asking for their cooperation in advance so that, if supplies are needed, the ships can smoothly enter nearby ports and receive emergency support.”

The official said it is already arranging for one South Korean vessel that alerted authorities of shortages to move to a nearby country’s port to receive supplies. The assistance would include food and other necessary materials, the official explained.

The move follows escalating military clashes involving the United States, Israel and Iran that have raised concerns about the safety of maritime traffic passing through one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Monday that it has been closely monitoring the safety of South Korean vessels and sailors in the region. Authorities are continuing to verify crew lists and monitor conditions aboard vessels in cooperation with shipping firms and maritime organizations.

Officials said no South Korean sailors have requested disembarkation in the Persian Gulf so far, though crew rotations and disembarkation for foreign sailors have continued normally at several ports.

The Oceans Ministry said it is working with shipping companies to prepare supply and crew management plans in case the regional crisis becomes prolonged, while coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and local diplomatic missions to ensure sailors’ safety.

Iranian officials have warned commercial vessels operating in the region to exercise caution. Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, said in a recent interview with CNBC that oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz “must be very careful.”