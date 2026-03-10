BM of Kard appears in the trailer for the second season of Netflix drama series “Beef,” confirming his upcoming Hollywood debut.

BM plays a tennis coach from the country club that serves as the backdrop of the new season, set to premiere April 16. In the trailer, BM can be spotted touching faces with the club owner and Korean billionaire (Youn Yuh-jung) as well as having a chat with one half of the couple managing the club, played by Carey Mulligan.

The television series’ first season won critical acclaim, pulling in Emmys and Golden Globes in 2024.

Separately, co-ed K-pop group Kard concluded its international tour “Drift” last month in Taipei, Taiwan. The four bandmates performed in Seoul and Bangkok on the tour, as well as six cities in the US.