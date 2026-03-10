North Korea will hold a congress of the country's largest youth organization next month as a follow-up to a recent party congress in a bid to spur the implementation of party decisions, state media said Tuesday.

The Socialist Patriotic Youth League, the country's largest youth organization, decided at a meeting the previous day to convene a congress in late April in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency said.

The KCNA said the congress was called to mobilize young people nationwide and strengthen the functions and roles of youth groups to "thoroughly implement decisions from the party congress."

The upcoming meeting is expected to elect new leadership at the youth organization, as the North steps up efforts to implement new goals set at last month's weeklong congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, held for the first time in five years.

The North previously announced an election to choose new representatives to the Supreme People's Assembly on Sunday. (Yonhap)