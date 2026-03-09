Circuit breaker, sidecar activated as foreign investors lead sell-off, oil surge fuels inflation fears

A surge in global oil prices triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East rattled investors Monday, raising concerns about renewed global inflation pressures and weighing heavily on both South Korea’s stock market and the local currency.

Korea’s stock market plunged during trading, prompting the activation of volatility control mechanisms across the bourses.

The Kospi opened at 5,265.37, down 5.72 percent from the previous session, and extended its losses to as low as 5,096.16 during the day. As of 2 p.m., the benchmark index stood at 5,112.01, down 8.47 percent.

A sell-side sidecar was triggered on the main bourse at 9:06 a.m., halting program sell orders for five minutes. This was followed by the activation of a circuit breaker — a 20-minute suspension of trading — at 10:31 a.m.

The circuit breaker marked the second such activation this month, following the first on March 4, and the eighth on record.

Foreign and institutional investors led the sell-off, offloading a net 2.96 trillion won ($1.9 billion) and 1.73 trillion won worth of shares, respectively. Retail investors stepped in as buyers, purchasing a net 4.61 trillion won in shares.

Heavy losses in large-cap stocks weighed on the benchmark. Samsung Electronics dropped 10.89 percent, while SK hynix plunged 12.45 percent to 848,000 won. Hyundai Motor fell 10.67 percent and LG Energy Solution declined 6.89 percent.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also dropped sharply, opening down 5.04 percent at 1,096.48.

Although the index initially held relatively steady in early trading, it later extended losses, triggering a sell-side sidecar at 10:31 a.m. As of 2 p.m., the Kosdaq stood at 1,075.83, down 6.83 percent from the previous session.

“Rising oil prices can affect the Korean economy through several channels,” said Jo Ah-in, a researcher at Samsung Securities, pointing to higher transportation costs, increased energy expenses and inflationary pressures through global liquidity conditions.

“However, if the oil price surge stabilizes within one to two months, the risk of it feeding into broader global inflation remains limited,” she added.

The Korean won also weakened sharply against the dollar. The currency opened at 1,493.0 won per dollar, 16.6 won worse than the previous session, and continued to fluctuate in the 1,490 won range.

The level marks the weakest daytime trading level for the won since March 12, 2009, when the currency briefly touched an intraday low of 1,500 won per dollar during the global financial crisis.

Although the won had weakened to 1,507 per dollar during the after-hours session on March 4 this year, Monday’s depreciation carries greater significance because after-hours trading typically involves lower volumes.

Amid the won’s sharp decline, the Bank of Korea issued a statement widely interpreted as a verbal intervention.

“Given that interest rates and exchange rates are showing excessive volatility and diverging from economic fundamentals due to risks stemming from the Middle East, we will take appropriate market stabilization measures if necessary,” Bank of Korea Senior Deputy Gov. Ryoo Sang-dai said during a task force meeting the same day.

Following the BOK’s remarks, the won partially recovered and was quoted at 1,490.29 per dollar as of 2 p.m.