The National Assembly's special committee on US investment bills reached a bipartisan consensus Monday, the deadline to conclude its one-month operation.

The bill, drafted in accordance with the joint fact sheet on trade and security between Seoul and Washington in November, was granted approval at the 16-member special committee and is eyeing passage in the National Assembly plenary session Thursday.

The bill maps out plans to establish a public institution with 2 trillion won ($1.34 billion) of state capital to oversee South Korea's US investment, hire up to 50 employees there and have its boardroom composed of three directors with at least 10 years of experience in either finance or strategic industry.

The fund that the institution is to manage would be mainly backed by foreign currency-denominated investment proceeds, as well as additional state budget allocation to the fund as prescribed in a presidential decree as needed.

The rival parties also agreed to remove a clause in the bill that could prompt South Korean private-sector companies' contribution to the fund, which would otherwise "go against the intention behind the legislation," according to Rep. Park Soo-young of the main opposition People Power Party on Monday.

The bill seeks to hold the government — not the newly launched public institution — responsible for obtaining the relevant National Assembly committee's approval before proceeding with the investment plan. It will also mandate the disclosure of information related to US investments except in cases that involve national security or crucial business secrecy.

The institution's investments will mostly be for greenfield projects in the US, potentially in gas development, power grids and shipbuilding, among others.

The special committee resumed its operation last week and has since worked to smooth out differences in nine similar bills, after its operation halted due to the main opposition party's decision to boycott sessions, amid political wrangling.

The bill next requires approval in the Legislative and Judiciary Committee and in a National Assembly plenary session later this week.

Rep. Han Byung-do, floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, said in the ruling party's supreme council meeting on Monday that the party will lead "a passage of the special bill at all costs to safeguard national interest and avert the US reciprocal tariff (on South Korean goods)," suggesting the plenary session be held Thursday.

The legislative move comes a day after Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said his US counterpart, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, had played down the possibility of a US tariff hike on South Korean goods including cars from 15 percent to 25 percent, once conditions for the deal, such as via legislation of the special bill, were being implemented.

The tariff hike was announced in January by US President Donald Trump, who accused South Korea's legislature of "not living up to" the overarching deal between Seoul and Washington.

Lutnick had "expressed appreciation" over the South Korean legislature's move to pass the US investment bill later this week, Kim told reporters upon his arrival following his trip to Canada and the US on Sunday. Kim added that, according to Lutnick, Trump's pledge to raise tariffs will unlikely be published in the Federal Register if the bill passage proceeds as planned.