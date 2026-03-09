The Ministry of Justice said Monday it has set up an Immigrants Rights Protection Task Force under the Korea Immigration Service to prevent human rights violations and strengthen remedies for foreign residents in South Korea.

The ministry said responsibility for protecting foreign residents’ rights had previously been dispersed across multiple departments. The new task force is intended to provide a more systematic and coordinated response.

According to the ministry, the team will conduct on-site investigations into alleged human rights violations involving foreigners and adjust or grant visa status under the Immigration Control Act to help victims maintain stable residency.

It will also carry out joint inspections with relevant ministries covering wage arrears, living conditions and working environments of foreign workers, including seasonal laborers.

“Through the Immigrants Rights Protection Task Force, the Justice Ministry will strengthen its capacity to safeguard foreigners’ rights and respond more swiftly to human rights violations,” Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho said.