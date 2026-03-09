Chong Won-o, who is competing for the Democratic Party of Korea candidacy in the June mayoral election in Seoul, vowed to adopt artificial intelligence in his governance as he launched his Seoul mayor bid.

In a prerecorded speech unveiled on his YouTube channel Monday, Chong pledged to introduce AI technology to streamline the process of granting municipal approvals, and to improve citizens' welfare.

He described his pledge as a way to improve citizens' sovereignty and turn Seoul into a "key engine" of President Lee Jae Myung's push to make South Korea one of the top three AI powerhouses.

Moreover, Chong aims to launch what he called a "Seoul AI safety map," in order to foster Seoul's capability to predict natural disasters such as rainfall, snowfall and heat waves.

It was one of the key pledges, along with plans to tackle housing problems, reduce commuting time for Seoul citizens and build retirement communities, to turn South Korea's capital with 9.3 million population into one of the top two global cities rivaling New York, Chong added.

Chong has recently stepped down from the chief of Seongdong-gu, Seoul, to run in the election.