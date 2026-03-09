Stray Kids exceeded 400 million mark on YouTube with the music video for “Back Door,” label JYP Entertainment announced Monday.

This is the third time the group has reached the milestone, following “God’s Menu” and “Thunderous.”

“Back Door” was released in 2020 as the lead track from “In Life,” a repack of the group's first album “Go Life.” With the single, the group came in first place on television music chart shows twice and made Time magazine's “The Best K-pop Songs of 2020” list. The repackaged album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 23 regions upon release and, as of January, had generated 1.5 billion streams on Spotify, becoming its first album to do so.

Meanwhile, the eight members will host fan meetups in Incheon on March 28 and 29, titled “Stay in Our Little House.”