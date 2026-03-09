“The King’s Warden” crossed the 10 million admissions mark Sunday, recording a cumulative audience of 11.17 million, a notable achievement as movie theaters continue to struggle to attract audiences amid fierce competition from streaming platforms.

The Korean historical film achieved the milestone in just over a month after its Feb. 4 premiere, making it the first film - domestic or foreign - in two years to surpass that threshold.

The last films to do so were Jang Jae-hyun’s supernatural thriller “Exhuma” in February 2024, which drew a cumulative audience of 11.9 million, and “The Roundup: Punishment,” the fourth installment of the popular action-crime film franchise starring Ma Dong-seok, which followed two months later with 11.5 million admissions.

“The King's Warden” surpassed its break-even point of 2.6 million admissions during the Lunar New Year holiday and has since held onto the top spot at the domestic box office. (Yonhap)