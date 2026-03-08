A Seoul city government plan to create forest areas and restore waterways near Cheong Wa Dae has effectively been scrapped, local media reported Sunday.

According to Korea Herald sister paper, the Herald Business, authorities decided not to pursue projects to redevelop areas around Cheong Wa Dae, including Hyoja-ro, Cheongwadae-ro, Samcheong-ro and Jahamun-ro. The government also halted plans to restore historic waterways such as Baegundong Stream and Samcheongdong Stream.

The original plan called for investing 45 billion won ($30 million) to begin construction in June 2022 and complete the project by December last year.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government had proposed restoring forest areas and waterways around Cheong Wa Dae following its opening to the public after the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration relocated the presidential office to Yongsan.

Under the plan, about 2.2 kilometers of Hyoja-ro and Samcheong-ro were to be converted into greener corridors and made more pedestrian-friendly by narrowing road lanes.

However, security concerns emerged after Yoon’s administration decided to use the Cheong Wa Dae state guest house for official events, delaying the project from an early stage.

The plan was ultimately scrapped after President Lee Jae Myung moved the presidential office back to Cheong Wa Dae from Yongsan, the report said.