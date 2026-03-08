Korean food company Pulmuone showcased traditional Korean cuisine alongside its latest plant-based innovations at Natural Products Expo West 2026, held March 4-6 in Anaheim, California.

The leading tofu maker has participated in the exhibition since 2003, introducing plant-based convenience foods such as tofu, plant-based meat, dumplings and fried rice to local consumers.

At this year’s booth, the company highlighted tofu and kimchi, underscoring both its leadership in the tofu market and its roots in Korean food culture. The focus also aligned with the US government’s updated dietary guidelines released earlier this year, which mentioned both foods.

Celebrity chef Edward Lee, a longtime collaborator with Pulmuone, also appeared at the event. Lee held a signing session for visitors and introduced special recipes using the company’s products, including “Kimchi bibim soy milk noodles” and “Kimchi tofu shakshouka.”

Pulmuone also displayed several products scheduled for release later this year. These included gluten-free soy milk noodles — low-calorie noodles high in fiber and calcium that require no washing or cooking — as well as “Yakisoba,” a new addition to its popular Asian noodles lineup, and plant-based “Garlic and Herb Wraps” designed for on-the-go consumption.

Demand for plant-based protein has continued to grow in the US as consumers increasingly seek healthier and more sustainable food options.

Pulmuone’s tofu business grew 12.2 percent year-on-year, reaching a record annual revenue of 224 billion won ($150 million). The company plans to expand production by adding new tofu manufacturing lines at its facility in Ayer, Massachusetts, to meet rising local demand.

“Pulmuone will continue promoting healthy, sustainable Korean diets on the global stage through products that combine fresh ingredients with Korean food culture,” said Kim Suk-won, head of global marketing at Pulmuone USA.