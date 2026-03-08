A chartered plane to evacuate South Koreans from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take off this weekend amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said it is arranging a 290-seat Etihad Airways chartered flight, set to depart from Abu Dhabi at noon on Sunday (local time).

Starting early Saturday, the South Korean Embassy in the UAE will receive applications from South Korean nationals wishing to board the plane, with priority given to critically ill patients, people with severe disabilities, pregnant women, the elderly and infants.

The planned departure comes as Seoul seeks to bring home some 3,000 nationals stranded in the UAE due to flight disruptions amid the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun vowed all-out efforts to ensure that every South Korean who wishes to return home can do so safely as he held a joint meeting with overseas diplomatic missions based in the Middle East.

He also instructed officials to "prepare thoroughly for any possible challenges and uncertainties" to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals. (Yonhap)