Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyong issued Saturday an apology to former sex workers whose rights were violated in now-defunct brothels built around American military bases, marking the government's first official apology.

"As the gender minister dealing with gender equality and women's rights, I offer my sincere apologies to the victims for the state's actions that violated their human rights at the Gijichon," Won said in a message marking International Women's Day, which falls on Sunday.

"We will make every effort necessary to ensure that the history of human rights violations suffered by the victims is not forgotten and that they live the rest of their lives with dignity and fully restore their damaged honor," she added.

The apology came more than 3 1/2 years after the Supreme Court in 2022 ordered the state to pay between 3 million and 7 million won ($2,086-$4,866) in compensation each to a total of 95 former sex workers from such brothels at villages around US military bases, known as "base villages" or "Gijichon" in Korean.

The victims filed the suit in 2014, claiming the government had abetted such practices by systemically designating such areas, allowing establishments to operate and thus virtually allowing prostitution.