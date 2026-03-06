More than 370 South Koreans returned home Friday aboard the first direct flight from Dubai since last week's US-Israeli air strikes on Iran, according to airport officials.

The Emirates flight arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, around 8:25 p.m., carrying 422 passengers, including 372 South Koreans, the officials said.

It was the first direct commercial flight to head for Incheon from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates since the war on Iran began last weekend.

The government earlier said it had consulted with the UAE government to enable the safe return of South Koreans from the Middle East on direct flights.

Around 18,000 South Koreans are currently believed to be in 14 Middle Eastern nations, including 4,900 short-term travelers, of whom 3,500 are stranded due to canceled flights, according to the government. (Yonhap)