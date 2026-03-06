Sejong University has received the highest grade in a government certification assessing universities’ internationalization capabilities, including their ability to attract foreign students and enhance the global competence of domestic students.

According to the university on Friday, it was recently designated an “excellent” accredited institution under the International Education Quality Assurance System administered by South Korea’s Ministry of Education.

The certification is valid through February 2030.

The certification recognizes universities that provide high-quality education and administrative support for international students and foster an environment where they can integrate with domestic students.

It also grants administrative benefits, including expanded simplified visa issuance for international students, priority exposure on the Study in Korea portal and additional points when applying for the government’s scholarship invitation program.

The evaluation standards were strengthened this year, with expanded criteria on preventing unregistered student status, improving foreign language proficiency and managing dropout rates.

Sejong University met the enhanced requirements, a university official said.

The university will continue to maintain the certification through annual performance inspections assessing compliance with the program’s implementation requirements, the official added.

Sejong University was also introduced in a government press release as an exemplary case in the management of international students, highlighting the systematic academic and lifestyle support system operated by its Daeyang Global College.

The college, dedicated to international students, provides intensive education in Korean language, culture and basic academic skills during their first year. The program has been credited with helping students adapt early to life in Korea and improving academic continuity.

Beyond the first year, the university said it operates a comprehensive life-cycle management system that supports students through graduation and employment, including regular consultations and related programs. It added that it plans to further develop sustainable models of internationalization.

“This IEQAS certification reflects Sejong University’s accountable management of international students and systematic support framework,” said Eom Jong-hwa, the university's president.

“We will continue to develop our campus into a global environment where talented students from around the world grow together, thereby strengthening the competitiveness of Korea’s higher education.”