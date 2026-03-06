The National Police Agency said Friday it had referred a case involving the spread of misleading information to prosecutors, targeting a YouTuber surnamed Jo who allegedly made unsubstantiated claims disparaging South Korea.

Jo, who has nearly 1 million subscribers and is based in Japan, claimed in an October video posted in Japanese that 37 unidentified bodies with their upper bodies severed had been discovered in South Korea.

He also alleged that 80,000 people were missing and that Korean authorities were secretly handling 150 cases, portraying the country as unsafe.

The suspect said his claims were based on a Korean-language comment posted online by an individual who claimed to be a prosecutor. The comment was anonymous and the person’s identity was not verified.

Police said Jo distorted figures that were loosely based on official data, including references to an incident that occurred 12 years ago. According to official statistics, 71,854 missing person reports were filed in 2024, but 71,703 cases were resolved the same year, with most individuals quickly located.

Police believe the video could fuel anti-Korea sentiment online and have requested the seizure of profits Jo earned from the video.

Jo is accused of violating the Framework Act on Telecommunications. The case has been sent to prosecutors without detention. The YouTuber has denied allegations that he knowingly spread false information.