A revision to the Framework Act on Youth has been drafted to ensure support for underprivileged youth in South Korea and to shed light on the forms of marginalization young people face.

People Power Party Rep. Joo Jin-woo's recent revision bill aims to clarify the definition of who would be eligible for public support under the Framework Act on Youth.

Under the revision, young people with obstacles in their pursuit of employment, education and welfare would be offered greater state support. Among them are those lacking in education, who migrated from foreign countries and who care for family members with illnesses or disabilities, as well as socially isolated individuals.

"The crises facing young people today are complex and multifaceted, depending on where they live and what their living conditions are in their family," the lawmaker from the main opposition party said in a statement Friday.

The revision would also strengthen state responsibility to ensure a level playing field for young people's opportunities for education, employment and vocational training, no matter where they live.

"We must make sure that young people are given equal opportunities and can dream again under the protection of the state, no matter where they live in South Korea," Joo said.

Joo's office added Friday that the revision bill was drafted with a group of college students who work with his office as "honorary secretaries."

South Korea defines those aged between 19 and 34 as "youth," with their numbers estimated at around 10 million as of 2024.