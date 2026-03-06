Seoul weekends arrive with a quiet promise: more time, a slower pace and countless corners of the city waiting to be rediscovered.

This week’s picks highlight two spots that capture the simple pleasures of Seoul life. In Yeonnam-dong, a bakery known for its cult favorite salt bread draws a steady stream of fans eager for its crisp crust and buttery center. In Buam-dong, a cafe with sweeping views of Inwangsan offers a peaceful perch to sip coffee while watching the mountain slowly awaken for spring.

Cult favorite salt bread in Yeonnam-dong

Food trends may flare up and fade fast in Korea, but a select few break through to become bona fide staples. Salt bread is one of them.

Rich with butter, slick on the surface and finished with a measured sprinkle of salt, the bread pulls apart in soft, feathery strips, serving as the kind of savory indulgence that doubles as stress relief.

As demand has grown, a turf war has played out among salt bread purveyors, with only a handful emerging as category leaders. Among them is Jayeondo.

On a narrow stretch of Yeonnam’s busy streets lies one of the popular outlets of the Jayeondo Salt Bread chain, operating less like a traditional bakery and more like a streamlined corner outpost. There’s no seating area, just a compact selling stand and a kiosk. There is only one item on the menu -- a pack of four salt bread rolls priced at 12,000 won ($8). They’re not sold individually.

Even on a weekday morning before noon, prime office hours when foot traffic might be expected to thin, a queue is almost guaranteed, with long lines almost always forming on weekends. It looks daunting at first glance, but the pace is steady and efficient, and the line tends to move faster than expected.

There are two separate queues. The one on the right is to pay for the 12,000 won set, and the left is for pickup. Fresh batches are released throughout the day at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and regulars time their visits accordingly.

Just across from the shop runs Gyeongui Line Forest Park, a well-trodden pedestrian path that cuts through the neighborhood. On a clear afternoon, why not take a pack to one of the benches by the park and ease into the peace of the weekend?

Jayeondo Salt Bread Yeonnam-dong

33 Yanghwa-ro 21-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul

Spring awakening at Buam-dong cafe

March offers a great chance to spend more time in nature and watch the season transition into spring, and Hui-jak is the perfect spot to see it happen. Located in the quiet hills of Buam-dong, this cafe offers something truly unique -- a chance to get closer to nature and the sky while distancing yourself from the crowds and city noise.

While it offers a stunning view of Inwangsan, the most distinctive feature of the cafe is the heart-shaped hole in the roof. Many visitors take selfies by putting their cameras on the floor facing upward, capturing the March sky framed perfectly in the heart.

While the cafe does provide parking, it can be quite a challenge to navigate. Choosing to park elsewhere and walk up is a great decision, as the stroll itself offers beautiful views along the way. Since the cafe is located right on the Bugaksan Skyway walking path, it’s a perfect addition to a spring hike.

Its growing popularity presents a challenge, however. As word spreads, the cafe is drawing larger crowds, making it harder for visitors hoping to enjoy the quiet atmosphere.

Hui-jak

155 Baekseokdong-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul