A Navy sergeant and her triplets donated their hair together to help children with cancer, the Navy said Thursday.

Master Sgt. Lee Eun-ju, 37, and her triplet daughters — Jang Eun-jin, You-jin and So-jin, all 5 years old — each donated hair to a local charity campaign that provides wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

With each donating 25 centimeters of hair, grown over about a year and a half, the total length reached 1 meter.

Lee, who has served in the Navy since 2012 and worked aboard several destroyers, said she became interested in the campaign after learning that many young cancer patients suffer hair loss during chemotherapy. She began donating her own hair in 2022.

Her triplet daughters joined the effort in 2024. Together, the four donated a combined total of 1.05 meters of hair that year.

“I will continue sharing what we can do in everyday life with my daughters and hope to spread a positive influence across the country,” Lee said.