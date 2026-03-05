Rebound tracks Wall Street gains, easing oil price concerns

South Korean stocks staged a sharp rebound during trading Thursday, partially recovering from a two-day rout that rattled local markets. Buy-side sidecars were triggered on both the main and secondary bourses as a surge in buying pressure pushed prices sharply higher.

The benchmark Kospi opened 3.09 percent higher at 5,250.92, compared with the previous session, according to the Korea Exchange. The index quickly extended its gains after the opening bell, touching an intraday high of 5,715.30 in early trading.

The rebound follows one of the steepest two-day declines on record for the Kospi. The index had plunged 7.24 percent on Tuesday and 12.06 percent on Wednesday. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Kospi stood at 5,636.74, up 10.66 percent from the previous close.

Retail investors led the rally, buying a net 1.59 trillion won ($1 billion) worth of shares on the main market. Foreign investors were also net buyers, purchasing 118.1 billion won, while institutional investors were the only net sellers, offloading 1.75 trillion won worth of stocks.

Most large-cap stocks rebounded strongly, recovering part of the losses from the previous two sessions.

Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix jumped 11.96 percent and 12.37 percent, respectively. Hyundai Motor advanced 10.98 percent, while LG Energy Solution gained 7.77 percent.

All of the top 100 companies by market capitalization on the Kospi recorded gains during the session.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also surged, opening 4.64 percent higher at 1,023.84, reclaiming the 1,000-point threshold. The index extended its gains further and stood at 1,135.55, up 16.06 percent, as of 2 p.m.

Amid the steep early rally, buy-side sidecars were triggered on both the Kospi and Kosdaq at 9:06 a.m. The mechanism imposes a five-minute trading halt in futures markets when prices surge sharply, helping curb excessive volatility.

Thursday’s market marked a dramatic reversal from the previous session, when both the Kospi and Kosdaq experienced sharp declines that triggered sell-side sidecars and circuit breakers, a higher level of market intervention designed to stabilize trading.

The surge in Korean equities tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, where US stocks closed higher amid reports of back-channel contacts between Washington and Tehran and signs of stabilization in global crude oil prices, which helped revive risk-on sentiment among investors.

“The Kospi has rebounded sharply as bargain hunting kicked in after the historic plunge that threatened the 5,000-point level,” said Noh Dong-gil, a researcher at Shinhan Securities. “The gains are being led by large-cap stocks that suffered the heaviest losses.”

With risk aversion easing, the Korean won also managed to regain ground against the dollar.

The won was quoted at 1,464 per dollar at the opening, strengthening 12.2 won from the previous session. It remained in the 1,460 range, trading at 1,465.98 per dollar as of 2 p.m.

Compared with its recent spike toward the 1,500 level in overnight trading, the won appeared to have regained some ground.

Still, local analysts expect the currency to remain under pressure for the time being amid rising geopolitical concerns.

“Considering the potential prolongation of the current conflict, the won-dollar exchange rate is expected to continue reflecting a heightened geopolitical risk premium for some time,” said Choi Ye-chan, an analyst at SangSangIn Investment & Securities, adding that the won could weaken to around 1,525 per dollar.