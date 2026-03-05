LX International said Wednesday it has been formally recognized by the Philippine government for completing environmental rehabilitation at the Rapu-Rapu copper mine, marking a rare case of a mining operator fully restoring a site after closure.

The commendation was presented during the Korea-Philippines Business Forum held in Manila. Philippine Environment and Natural Resources Acting Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna handed the award to LX International CEO Koo Hyuk-seo, who attended the event as part of a South Korean business delegation accompanying the president.

The citation recognized LX International for completing the entire mining cycle at the Rapu-Rapu project — from development and production to closure and environmental restoration.

LX International acquired the Rapu-Rapu mine in 2008 and began large-scale rehabilitation work in 2018. The restoration efforts included stabilizing mine slopes, restoring vegetation and managing water quality as part of a long-term ecological recovery program.

Last August, the Philippine government approved the project’s Final Mine Rehabilitation and Decommissioning Plan, confirming that the company had met the required environmental restoration standards.

According to LX International, the approval marks the first time in the Philippines that a mining operator has received official certification for completing environmental rehabilitation following mine closure. It also represents the first case of a South Korean company receiving formal recognition for restoration work at an overseas mining project.

“The commendation will serve as an important foundation of trust as we pursue the global supply of critical minerals,” an LX International official said.

The company added that it plans to expand investments in strategic minerals such as nickel, bauxite and copper as it strengthens its global resource portfolio.