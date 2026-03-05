Nmixx will hit the stage in Tokyo in August for its first international “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” tour, label JYP Entertainment announced Thursday.

The group of six will have two shows in the city, more than a year after performing there for its fan concert, “Nmixx Change Up: Mixx Lab.”

Nmixx launched the tour November in Incheon and will begin the European leg on March 17 in Madrid. It will visit five cities in the region before heading to Toronto, the first stop of the North American leg.

The group celebrated its fourth anniversary in February. Three days later, it performed at the 2026 Festival de Vina del Mar, one of the largest music festivals in Latin America, as the first K-pop artist to do so.