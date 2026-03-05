Singer and actor Park Jihoon is ready to roll out a solo album in April, his agency YY Entertainment said Thursday.

It will be his first endeavor as a singer in three years, after his seventh EP “Blank or Black.” Since the release of the future hip-hop set, he has been focusing on his acting career, which he began as a child.

He finished shooting the drama “The Legend of Military Cook,” based on a hit webtoon, while promoting the historical film “The King’s Warden,” a breakout movie in Korea in which he plays a young dethroned king.

Park is also expected to reunite with members of Wanna One, a project group that will air a reality show next month, to celebrate the group's 10th debut anniversary, seven years after it disbanded.