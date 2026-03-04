The main opposition Democratic Party said Wednesday it will meet with business leaders this week to discuss possible fallout from the US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, will bring together DP lawmakers from parliamentary committees on foreign affairs, trade and finance, along with representatives from the Federation of Korean Industries, the Korea International Trade Association and the state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency. Senior executives from major exporters and energy companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK, Hyundai Motor, LG, Hanwha Ocean and GS Caltex, are also expected to attend.

During the meeting, the lawmakers will hear from the business leaders about the situation in the Middle East following the strikes as well as industry grievances regarding the government's ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington.

On Wednesday, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price suffered its steepest one-day decline on record, tumbling 12.06 percent to close at 5,093.54.