A Brazilian national has been indicted and detained on stalking charges after repeatedly visiting the home of BTS' Jungkook, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office, the woman in her 30s was indicted Friday on charges of violating the Anti-Stalking Act and trespassing.

She allegedly visited Jungkook’s residence around 20 times over the course of a month starting on Dec. 7, 2025, rang his doorbell hundreds of times and left notes and other items at the property.

Although the woman reportedly claimed that her actions stemmed from her affection for the singer, prosecutors determined her behavior constituted stalking under Korean law.

She had previously been caught trespassing at the residence on Dec. 13 and was released. Following that incident, police issued an emergency restraining measure, imposing a 100-meter ban prohibiting her from approaching the residence.

However, after the woman allegedly repeated the behavior, authorities placed her in detention and referred the case to prosecutors.

Jungkook has experienced several attempted intrusions at his home by fans of various nationalities.

In a livestream in September, he warned fans that he would not tolerate trespassing and said he would collect evidence against anyone who attempted unauthorized access to his home.