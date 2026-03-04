“고정문”이라는 표현은 한국에서 건물 입구나 상가에서 흔히 볼 수 있는 안내 문구입니다. 양쪽으로 열리는 문 가운데 한쪽을 잠금장치 등으로 고정해 두었다는 의미인데, 영어 사용자들을 위해 ‘Fixed’라는 표현을 함께 적어두는 경우도 있습니다.

한국에서는 이러한 상황이 비교적 흔해 크게 어색하지 않지만, 이런 방식에 익숙하지 않은 영어 사용자들에게는 fixed라는 표현이 혼동을 줄 수 있습니다. 영어에서 fixed는 보통 고장 난 것을 ‘수리했다’는 의미로도 자주 쓰이기 때문입니다.

따라서 “Locked door,” “Door closed”라고 표현하거나, “Use other door”처럼 방문객이 어떻게 행동해야 하는지를 직접적으로 안내하는 것이 더 자연스럽습니다.

I always see the "fixed door" sign and think that, seeing as the door is still not working, it has not actually been fixed. Unfortunately, while an escalator that doesn't work becomes stairs, and still allows you to move between floors, a door that is not working is a barrier. For this reason, bolting a door like this is seen as a fire hazard in many other countries, and there isn't really a term for it. "The door that was/is bolted" is a literal term if describing something in a sentence.

저는 항상 “고정문(fixed door)”이라는 표지를 볼 때, 문이 여전히 열리지 않으니 고쳐진 것이 아닌데 왜 ‘fixed’라고 쓸까라고 생각합니다. 에스컬레이터가 고장 나면 계단처럼 사용할 수 있어서 여전히 층 사이를 이동할 수 있지만, 열리지 않는 문은 통로를 막는 장벽일 뿐입니다. 이런 이유로 다른 많은 나라는 이런 식으로 문에 빗장을 걸어두는 것을 화재 안전 측면에서 위험 요소로 여깁니다. 그래서 이를 가리키는 특별한 표현도 사실상 없습니다. 문장으로 이 상황을 설명하자면 “문이 잠겨 있다(the door that is bolted)”라고 문자 그대로 쓸 수 있습니다.

A more appropriate term to use here would perhaps just be “locked door.” It would seem that this is quite a less common phenomenon outside of Korea, but in such a case where there are multiple doors and one cannot be used, I would expect a (hopefully temporary) sign on the door saying something like, “Please use other door,” with an arrow pointing to an entrance or exit able to serve its purpose.

이 경우에는 단순히 "locked door(잠긴 문)” 라고 표현하는 것이 더 적절할 것 같습니다. 이런 현상은 한국 밖에서는 비교적 흔하지 않은 것처럼 보입니다. 만약 여러 개의 문이 있는데 그중 하나를 사용할 수 없다면, 보통 그 문에 (일시적으로) “Please use other door” 같은 안내문을 붙이고, 실제로 이용 가능한 출입구 방향을 화살표로 표시하는 방식을 예상할 수 있습니다.

For most of us, the function of a door matters more than its engineering, so a “fixed door” isn’t really a door at all. English signage tends to reflect that logic, telling us instead “use other door,” or “door closed.” The focus is behavioral, not structural. “Use other door” might be safest so you don’t accidentally turn away a customer.

대부분의 사람들에게 문은 구조 공학적 상태보다 기능이 더 중요합니다. 그래서 “fixed door” 즉 고정되어 열리지 않는 문은 사실상 문이 아니지요. 영어권의 안내 표지는 이런 논리를 반영해 보통 “Use other door”나 “Door closed” 같은 표현을 사용합니다. 즉, 문이 어떤 상태인지보다는 사람들이 어떻게 행동해야 하는지를 알려주는 데 초점을 둡니다. “Use other door”가 자칫 고객이 문을 열지 못해 되돌아가는 사태를 막을 수 있는 가장 안전한 표현일 수 있겠네요.