Won weakens past 1,500 per dollar for first time in 17 years

South Korean shares extended their sharp losses Wednesday, prompting the stock exchange operator to temporarily halt trading for 20 minutes on both the benchmark Kospi and the secondary Kosdaq markets.

The Korea Exchange activated a circuit breaker to suspend trading on the Kospi for 20 minutes at around 11:19 a.m. The move followed a separate trading suspension on the Kosdaq, which was triggered at 11:16 a.m.

A circuit breaker is activated when an index plunges more than 8 percent from the previous session’s closing level and remains at or below that threshold for at least one minute.

It was the seventh circuit breaker ever triggered on the Kospi and the 11th for the Kosdaq. It marked the first time the Korea Exchange had activated circuit breakers on both markets in a single trading session since Aug. 5, 2024.

Earlier in the day, the bourse operator had already triggered sell-side sidecars — a first-level response to limit excessive volatility — on both the Kospi and Kosdaq, halting program trading for five minutes. Sidecars are triggered when index futures experience a rapid, predefined drop within a short period.

The Kospi sidecar was activated at 9:06 a.m., shortly after the market opened, while the Kosdaq sidecar followed at 10:31 a.m.

The Kospi opened at 5,592.29, down 3.44 percent from the previous session. Losses deepened through the session, with the index falling as low as 5,059.45, down 12.65 percent and marking the largest intraday drop on record. As of 2 p.m., it stood at 5,232.89, down 9.65 percent.

Retail investors were net buyers of shares worth 244.3 billion won ($165 million), while institutional investors purchased 421.7 billion won. Foreign investors offloaded 847.8 billion won.

Samsung Electronics plunged 9.58 percent, while SK hynix fell 7.45 percent. Hyundai Motor dropped 14.45 percent, and LG Energy Solution slid 8.78 percent.

Wednesday’s drop followed a sharp decline the previous day. On Tuesday, the Kospi tumbled 7.24 percent as risk aversion intensified amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Kosdaq showed a similar trajectory, standing at 1,013.61, down 10.91 percent from the previous session as of 2 p.m.

The Korean won also weakened sharply against the US dollar as dollar-buying flows amplified downward pressure on the currency.

The won opened at 1,479 per dollar, weakening by 12.9 won from the previous session. It stood at 1,479.38 as of 2 p.m.

In earlier overnight trading, the currency briefly breached the 1,500-won mark, hitting 1,505.8 per dollar as trading volume thinned.

The won’s move above the 1,500-won threshold marked its first return to that level in 17 years, since March 10, 2009, when it reached 1,511.50 won per dollar during the 2008 global financial crisis.

The 1,500-won mark is widely regarded as a psychologically important threshold in Korea, as such levels have historically appeared only during periods of major financial turmoil, including the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the global financial crisis.

“Historically, the Korean won is one of the most sensitive emerging market currencies to global risk sentiment,” said Yan Wang, chief of emerging markets at research firm Alpine Macro.

“For now, this is primarily short-term volatility, as the Korean won’s fundamentals do not justify such weak levels,” he said, adding that the conflict is unlikely to cause lasting damage to the won or Korea’s external position unless it drags on far beyond expectations.