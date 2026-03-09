진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

'Woman as 1st customer is bad luck': Jeju restaurant sparks sexism complaints

기사 요약: 제주도의 한 식당이 “첫 손님이 여성이면 재수 없다”는 이유로 여성 고객에게 차별적으로 응대했다는 주장이 제기돼 공분을 사고 있다.

[1] A controversy has been brewing over an alleged sexual discrimination of a popular beef soup joint on Jeju Island, where the owner was accused of making disparaging comments about female customers.

controversy: 논란

brew: (차·맥주 등을) 끓이다, 우려내다. (논란 등이) 점점 커지다.

discrimination: 차별

disparage: 폄하하다, 깔보다, 헐뜯다

[2] Those who visited the restaurant, which specializes in gomtang, a Korean-style soup made by boiling beef bones and intestines, said the elderly woman who owned the place discriminated against women. One person said she was forced to wait outside for an hour because the owner insisted it was bad luck for the first customer to be a woman.

specialize in: (~을) 전공하다; 전문적으로 다루다

elderly: 연세가 드신

be forced to: ~를 하도록 강요받다.

insist: 우기다; 주장하다

[3] Another woman said the elderly owner scolded her for applying her makeup after the meal, while another person said the owner claimed they were out of ingredients, but served the male customers who arrived after her.

scold: 야단치다; 꾸짖다

meal: 식사; 한 끼

claim: (~이 사실이라고) 주장하다

ingredient: 재료; (~을 이루는 데 중요한) 구성 요소

[4] The restaurant in question is currently being run by the owner's son and his wife, who are said to be kind to all consumers. Recent visitors of the joint said the owner, who occasionally makes an appearance, is kinder to women than in the past, but only asks men if they are enjoying their meal.

in question: 문제의; 논의가 되고 있는

consumer: 소비자

occasionally: 가끔; 때때로

make an appearance: 얼굴을 비추다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10683774

