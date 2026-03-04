The Korea Enterprises Federation said Wednesday it has published an English-language booklet titled “2026 Business Environment and Labor Market in Korea,” aimed at enhancing global understanding of the country’s economic and labor policies.

The publication provides an overview of Korea’s economic and labor regulations, policy direction and the latest statistical data. It was produced to support international organizations, overseas business associations and foreign-invested companies seeking a clearer understanding of the Korean market.

According to KEF, the booklet has been distributed to some 250 institutions worldwide, including major international bodies such as the OECD and the International Labor Organization, as well as foreign business groups in the US, Japan, China and the EU.

Recipients also include global think tanks such as the World Economic Forum, the International Institute for Management Development, the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Heritage Foundation.

KEF Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik, in a letter accompanying the booklet, expressed hope that the publication would help deepen understanding of Korea’s business climate and labor market, contributing to stable corporate activity and sustained investment in the country.