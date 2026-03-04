Youngone Group said Wednesday it held a plaque unveiling ceremony at World Vision’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, to commemorate its cumulative donations surpassing $100 million.

To recognize the milestone, World Vision installed a commemorative plaque titled the “Global Philanthropy Wall.” According to the organization, Youngone Group is the first donor to receive the honor.

Youngone Group has partnered with World Vision since 1993, supporting programs for vulnerable children and communities affected by disasters around the world.

Through the organization, the company has provided humanitarian aid to areas hit by major crises, including the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the 2011 Japan earthquake, the 2022 Ukraine refugee crisis and the 2024 floods in Bangladesh.

Over the past three decades, more than 1 million people in over 20 countries have received support through Youngone Group’s contributions, the company said.

“The partnership with World Vision reflects our commitment to translating corporate social responsibility into concrete action,” Youngone Group Chairman Sung Ki-hak said. “We will continue working together to create meaningful change where help is needed most.”

World Vision Korea Chairman Cho Myung-hwan said the company’s cumulative donations demonstrate responsible corporate citizenship that has helped communities recover and rebuild their lives.

“Youngone Group has been a reliable partner working with us at the front lines of humanitarian need for more than 30 years,” he said.

World Vision also presented Youngone Group with a plaque of appreciation in December 2025 to mark the donation milestone.