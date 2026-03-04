Global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz

호르무즈해협을 통해 흐르는 전세계 석유

The steady flow of Gulf oil to Europe, the US and Asia through the narrow Strait of Hormuz has created the world’s largest oil transit chokepoint.

멕시코 만의 석유는 좁은 호르무즈 해협을 통과하여 유럽, 미국, 아시아로 꾸준히 운송되면서 세계 최대의 석유 수송 병목 현상을 탄생시켰다.

After decades, the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran, and Tehran’s ability to disrupt the strait has rattled markets and choked trade.

수세기 이후 미국과 이스라엘은 이란에 대규모 공격을 감행했고, 테헤란이 해협을 교란할 수 있는 능력은 시장을 불안하게 하고 무역을 마비시켰다.

Oil prices have already spiked and are expected to remain high as conflict threatens supplies.

석유 가격은 이미 급등했고, 갈등이 공급을 위협하며 높게 유지될 것으로 전망된다.

More than 20 million barrels of crude, condensate and fuels passed through the strait daily last year.

작년 이 해협을 통해 하루에 2천만 배럴 이상의 원유, 콘덴세이트 및 연료가 통과했다.

OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Kuwait and Iraq export most of their crude via the strait, mainly to Asia.

OPEC 회원국 사우디 아라비아, 이란, 아랍에미리트, 쿠웨이트 그리고 이라크는 이 해협을 통해 주로 아시아로 대부분의 석유를 수출한다.