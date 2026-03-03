Twenty-three South Koreans staying in Iran safely evacuated to Turkmenistan on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said, as Seoul steps up efforts to assist Korean nationals amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to the ministry, the evacuees departed Tehran on Monday morning aboard two buses chartered by the South Korean Embassy in Iran, heading east toward the Turkmenistan border. After staying overnight at a stopover location, they crossed the Iran–Turkmenistan border Tuesday evening and safely completed immigration procedures.

The ministry described the evacuation as a preemptive safety measure. It followed a widening of hostilities after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which have drawn in other regional actors and heightened tensions across the Middle East.

“This measure was part of a preemptive effort to ensure the safety of Korean nationals residing in the country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We have prioritized the safety of our citizens and maintained close communication with them while preparing for the evacuation.”

The evacuees included Korean residents, more than 10 embassy staff and their family members, a Foreign Ministry official told reporters in a closed-door briefing held Tuesday afternoon. Some ethnic Koreans holding foreign nationality and several Iranian nationals who are family members of evacuees were also on board.

Among those who left Iran were Lee Do-hee, head coach of Iran’s women’s national volleyball team, and Lee Gi-je, a player for Iranian professional football club Mes Rafsanjan FC.

With internet services disrupted in Iran, the Korean Embassy maintained communication with evacuees and Foreign Ministry headquarters through a separate communications network during the operation. Seoul is also understood to have communicated with US and Iranian authorities to help secure a safe evacuation route.

Upon arrival in Turkmenistan, embassy officials and a government rapid response team dispatched from Seoul supported entry procedures and began providing consular assistance, including accommodation arrangements and guidance on return flights.

“The rapid response team, in coordination with the local embassy, supported entry procedures and is actively providing necessary consular assistance, including accommodation arrangements and return flight guidance,” the ministry said.

The evacuees are currently traveling by bus to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, and are expected to depart individually for South Korea or a third country on Wednesday.

Before the evacuation, around 60 South Koreans had been staying in Iran. The number remaining has now decreased to about 40.

The ministry official said Seoul is not currently considering withdrawing its embassy in Tehran.

“We are not currently considering it,” the official said, adding that the government will continue to monitor whether the situation becomes prolonged and will take full responsibility for assisting Korean nationals who wish to leave.

Meanwhile, some South Koreans staying in Iran and Israel are also relocating to neighboring countries with the assistance of Korean diplomatic missions.

The Foreign Ministry said it will continue to closely monitor developments in the region and take necessary steps to support the safe return of South Koreans remaining in the Middle East.

Separately, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Tuesday held a video conference with heads of overseas missions in 14 Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Israel, Turkmenistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, to review safety measures and contingency evacuation plans.

During the meeting, Seoul's top envoy to Iran, Kim Jun-pyo said all Korean nationals in the country had been contacted to confirm their safety and that those wishing to depart were being assisted in traveling to neighboring countries and returning home via third-country routes.

Prime Minister Kim instructed overseas missions to maintain real-time communication systems with nationals on the ground and to prepare additional contingency measures to ensure safe evacuation should the situation deteriorate further.