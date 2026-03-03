Rookie boy group Tunexx has officially stepped into the spotlight with its debut mini album "Set By Us Only," breaking away from fixed standards and moving with its own frequency.

“Like our slogan ‘Tune in to our frequency,’ we want to grow by matching our wavelength with fans,” member Donggyu said during a media showcase held at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul on Tuesday.

Fronting the mini album with a hip-hop-based sound, the main track "Evidence I'm Alive" delivers a bold message of self-definition and survival.

“We wanted a song that represents us most vividly,” Zeon explained, emphasizing that the track reflects not only their musical direction but also their mindset as a team determined to define themselves on their own terms.

Tunexx is the first rookie idol group launched in a while by IST Entertainment and has drawn attention for including members who previously appeared on Mnet’s audition program “Boys II Planet.” Donggyu, Inhu, Sihwan and Arctic gained recognition through the show, while Taira, Sungjun and Zeon round out the seven-member lineup.

Donggyu reflected on debuting after years of training, calling it “overwhelming” and “still unreal.” He said he had to overcome himself repeatedly as a trainee and added that this marks just the beginning, with the group set to continue showing its own color and sincerity.

Inhu expressed gratitude as well, saying, “It’s an honor to stand here, and I’ll continue to grow,” while Arctic added, “I was so happy and grateful that we could finally stand on stage together as seven.”

The group’s name combines “Tune” with “X,” which stands for “unclassified” and “cross,” symbolizing its determination to move beyond fixed boundaries and expand its own territory.

Donggyu noted that the name felt right from the start. “There wasn’t another option that felt as fitting,” he said, adding that the team hopes listeners will “turn into our frequency” as they cross boundaries through music.

Zeon, Donggyu and Sihwan participated in writing the lyrics for both the main track and the B-side “100%,” which Sihwan described as a song that captures the group’s ambition for its debut.

“Rather than focusing on showing off, we tried to express a natural mood,” Zeon said, while Taira contributed by choreographing "100%,” tailoring the performance to highlight each member’s charm.

When asked about the group’s strengths as a hip-hop-based act, Sihwan pointed to their dynamic.“ Six of us are the same age, and we have one youngest member. We’re comfortable giving each other honest feedback, and that helps us grow,” he said.

Inhu added, “We don’t confine ourselves to a fixed frame. Not being afraid of change and challenges is our biggest differentiator.”

As for what they hope to prove, Zeon said the group hopes to build a lasting career by breaking away from rigid definitions, challenging diverse genres and ultimately proving its music through continued growth.

Tunexx’s debut EP will be released at 6 p.m. Tuesday on major music streaming platforms.