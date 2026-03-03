The Drone Operations Command is moving to introduce additional small reconnaissance drones — the same model reportedly used under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration to fly over Pyongyang — according to a report submitted to a lawmaker Tuesday.

The plan is drawing criticism as the model has faced persistent concerns over its specifications and what critics describe as insufficient efforts to address performance shortcomings.

According to the report submitted to Rep. Boo Seung-chan of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, the Drone Operations Command — a joint unit of the Army, Navy and Air Force — has allocated 1.34 billion won ($913,000) this year to acquire 24 additional units of the small reconnaissance drone.

The drone was secured by the Defense Ministry in 2023 through a research and development project led by the Agency for Defense Development. At the time, ADD produced 100 units within six months at a unit cost of 30 million won.

The model has since faced criticism over its operational capability.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration noted in an internal report that the drone’s radar cross-section was large, raising concerns that it could be easily detected by enemy radar. Flight noise was also cited as a potential vulnerability.

Rep. Boo also pointed out that the drone’s flight control computer — effectively its central processing unit — contains Chinese-made components, which he argued could pose potential security risks.

He further argued that the absence of satellite communication capability means operators may not be able to accurately track the drone’s airborne location.

In the same report submitted to Boo, the Drone Operations Command defended the additional procurement, stating that the small reconnaissance drone “met the required operational criteria at the time of its introduction in 2024” and that the project budget for 2026 was allocated based on an existing midterm defense plan drafted in 2024.

While the unit maintained that small reconnaissance drones are necessary for electronic interference and surveillance missions, Boo said it failed to provide a sufficient explanation regarding repeated concerns over performance limitations.

The drone model in question was reportedly used in 2024, during the Yoon administration, in an operation involving a flight toward Pyongyang.

At the time, the deployment drew suspicions that it was intended to provoke North Korea and create a pretext for Yoon’s Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration — an incident that later led to the former president’s impeachment.

The controversy also marked the command’s second attempt to procure additional units of the model.

Last year, the command allocated 534 million won for further procurement of the same drone, but reportedly returned the budget after DAPA raised concerns about unresolved issues related to noise and detectability.

Despite a larger budget being allocated this year, no clear improvement measures addressing those performance issues were reflected in the new acquisition plan, according to Boo.

“Any additional procurement of a small reconnaissance drone that holds no practical value as an intelligence asset must be immediately suspended,” Boo said. “There needs to be a comprehensive review of the drone assets that were introduced in haste under the Yoon administration without sufficient scrutiny.”

Amid the controversy, the Defense Ministry said it would review whether to temporarily suspend execution of the allocated budget, as the Drone Operations Command is set to be dissolved this year.

“Once the command’s missions are adjusted, we will reassess the project’s necessity and reallocate the budget to units that will carry out the missions,” ministry spokesperson Chung Bin-na said Tuesday.

Earlier in December, the ministry’s special committee — comprising civilian, military and government officials — outlined plans to dissolve the Drone Operations Command, citing concerns over overlapping missions and operational efficiency.

The panel, established in the aftermath of Yoon’s martial law declaration, was tasked with reviewing the military’s role in the Dec. 3 incident and preventing similar future controversies.