Hyundai Mobis said Tuesday it is hosting a technology showcase for global clients at its winter testing ground in Sweden, highlighting next-generation automotive components currently under development and supply negotiations.

The 10-day event, which began last weekend, is expected to draw 100 representatives from 10 European and North American customers.

During the showcase, Hyundai Mobis is demonstrating new products currently under supply negotiations by integrating them into demo vehicles. Through driving evaluations, the company aims to better identify client-specific requirements and accelerate the development of tailored core components.

The Swedish test site spans approximately 1.7 million square meters and includes 14 tracks designed to replicate snow-covered and icy road conditions. Equipped with an on-site workshop, the facility enables real-time adjustments based on customer feedback.

Hyundai Mobis has operated the Swedish winter testing ground since 2006, dispatching large-scale R&D teams annually from January to March to validate core components and advanced technologies. This year, the company transported more than 80 vehicles to Sweden and is conducting about 60 projects at the site.

In addition to Sweden, Hyundai Mobis operates a winter testing ground in Heihe, northern China, to verify core components for local Chinese models. During the off-season, the company leases facilities in Wanaka, New Zealand, to conduct R&D verification under cold-weather conditions year-round.

The company said it will focus on evaluating component performance in extreme environments while testing the precision of autonomous driving sensors and verifying control units and algorithms under development.